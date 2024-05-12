Highway 129 collision near Unionville results in one airlifted to hospital

Share To Your Social Network

A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 129, four miles northeast of Unionville, at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, resulting in injuries and vehicle damage. Stacia L. McGaughey, 33, from Unionville, was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

The accident involved a southbound 2017 Subaru Cross Trek, driven by McGaughey, and a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango, operated by Kamron S. Mendenhall, 38, also from Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision happened when the Durango attempted to enter a private drive, crossing into the path of the Subaru.

Both vehicles sustained major damage; the Subaru was described as a total loss, while the Durango suffered extensive damage. Neither driver was using a seat belt at the time of the accident. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Littrell Family Towing.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and local first responders assisted at the scene of the accident.

