Share To Your Social Network

Gary Lee Cone, age 80 of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away on Thursday evening, May 9, 2024, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri.

Gary was born on June 30, 1943, to John and Flossie Cone in Gallatin. He grew up in Gallatin and was a 1961 graduate of Gallatin High School. Gary married Beverly Curtis on March 28, 1968, at the Gallatin United Methodist Church. He served two years in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. After his service, Gary worked in construction for most of his life. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Gallatin, Frank Frazier VFW Post #2172, and the Gallatin Masonic Lodge. Gary enjoyed playing poker and going on car rides. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Cone Jr. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, of the home; his son, Brian Cone (Kelly) of Kearney, Missouri; and his granddaughter, Chloe, along with other extended family members.

Per Gary and Beverly’s wishes, no services will be held. Instead of memorial contributions, the family asks that you spend time with your family in memory of Gary. Arrangements were entrusted to Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. For more information, call (660) 663-2117.

Related