Excello man hospitalized after ATV overturns near Route T

State News May 12, 2024 Digital Correspondent
ATV crash news graphic
An Excello man sustained moderate injuries after an ATV accident near Excello on May 11. Donald R. Cox, 67, was driving a 2018 Kawasaki Teryx when it overturned while traveling southbound on private property along Route T, approximately two miles west of Excello at 7:30 p.m.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department and local first responders assisted at the scene. Cox, who was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the accident, was transported by Randolph County Ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle sustained minor damage and was towed by a private party.

