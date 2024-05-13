Share To Your Social Network

Alan Robert McCloud, 73, of Bosworth, MO, passed away on May 9, 2024, at his home.

He was born June 30, 1950, in Moberly, MO, the son of Herschel Francis and Geneva Ruth Preston McCloud. On May 17, 1987, in Bosworth, MO, he married Carol Waters McCloud who survives of the home.

Mr. McCloud was a member of the Bosworth Baptist Church, VFW and American Legion of Carrollton, Sons of the Confederate Veterans, and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was a 1968 graduate of Salisbury High School. Alan retired as a cable repairman for Southwestern Bell Telephone and was currently a Rural Mail Carrier for USPS.

Alan loved reading, hunting, fishing, going to museums, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in Germany.

Survivors include his wife Carol of the home; their son Frank McCloud and wife Lacy, Gastonia NC; two brothers, Paul McCloud (Evelyn), Lawson, MO; Bill McCloud (Christy) of Salisbury, MO; two sisters, Ruth Ann Washam (Jim) of Salisbury, MO; Kathy Sasek (Stephen) of Moberly, MO; a sister-in-law, Debbie McCloud, Salisbury, MO; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. McCloud was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Larry and Mike McCloud, and a niece, Kayla Grimshaw.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 13th at Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton, MO.

Graveside services will be in the Fitzgerald Cemetery, Salisbury, MO, at 11:00 am Tuesday, May 14th with Pastor Mark Brownley officiating.

The family suggests contributions to the HELP Services Cancer Fund of Carrollton or the family.

