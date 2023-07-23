Motorcyclist slowing to turn hit by teen driver in pickup west of Kirksville

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A collision involving a 2002 Dodge Ram and a 2006 Harley Davidson Sportster on Highway 11, one mile west of Kirksville, resulted in injuries to one of the drivers. The incident occurred at approximately 8:53 AM on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel responded to the scene, with Corporal Haley (#442) taking charge of the investigation. According to the accident report, the driver of the Harley Davidson Sportster, identified as Lukus K House, 29, from Kirksville, slowed to make a turn when the Dodge Ram, driven by Wyatt A Bell, 18, also from Kirksville, struck the motorcycle.

House sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was transported by the Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center.

The Dodge Ram sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene by its driver, Wyatt A Bell. The Harley Davidson Sportster suffered extensive damage and was later removed from the scene by its owner.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Kirksville Police Department, Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Adair County Ambulance District, and Adair County Fire Department.

