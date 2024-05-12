I-29 single-vehicle crash results in injuries to four

Share To Your Social Network

Four individuals were injured in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 29 on May 11 at approximately 3:30 p.m. The incident occurred near the 60.4-mile marker, about 10 miles north of Mound City.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2008 Toyota Avalon, driven by Karla R. Koontz, 58, of Mound City, was traveling southbound in the left lane when the vehicle ahead performed a sudden braking maneuver. Attempting to avoid a collision, Koontz changed lanes, lost control of the Toyota, and struck the west side guardrail with the front right fender. The vehicle then crossed over to the east side of the roadway and came to a stop in the median facing southeast.

Koontz, along with three passengers, including an 80-year-old man identified as Fern K. Hamm from Mound City, and two juveniles from Branson, ages 13 and 14, sustained minor injuries. Reports indicate that none of the occupants, except Hamm, were using seat belts at the time of the accident.

The injured were transported to Mosaic St. Joseph Hospital for treatment. The Toyota Avalon sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

Related