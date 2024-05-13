Cainsville graduate receives $2,500 scholarship

Share To Your Social Network

Through a partnership between GRM Networks and the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS), Carleton Nash, a graduate of Cainsville R-1 High School, has been awarded a $2,500 scholarship. Nash plans to further his education at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Founded in 1994, FRS serves as the philanthropic arm of NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, of which GRM Networks is a member. The FRS Scholarship Program provides one-time scholarships to students from rural communities for their first year of college, university, or vocational-technical school. Since its inception, FRS has awarded over $2 million in scholarships to more than 800 students.

In 2024, the foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary by awarding 55 scholarships totaling $173,000, marking both the highest number of scholarships and the largest total amount awarded in its history. Nash was sponsored by GRM Networks.

