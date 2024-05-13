Cainsville graduate receives $2,500 scholarship

Local News May 13, 2024 KTTN News
Scholarship News Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

Through a partnership between GRM Networks and the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS), Carleton Nash, a graduate of Cainsville R-1 High School, has been awarded a $2,500 scholarship. Nash plans to further his education at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Founded in 1994, FRS serves as the philanthropic arm of NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, of which GRM Networks is a member. The FRS Scholarship Program provides one-time scholarships to students from rural communities for their first year of college, university, or vocational-technical school. Since its inception, FRS has awarded over $2 million in scholarships to more than 800 students.

In 2024, the foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary by awarding 55 scholarships totaling $173,000, marking both the highest number of scholarships and the largest total amount awarded in its history. Nash was sponsored by GRM Networks.

 

Presentation of Check Jenni Neff and Carelton Nash
Jenni Neff presents a scholarship check to Carelton Nash
Post Views: 105

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com