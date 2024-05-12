Truck catches fire in crash on Route B, driver injured

Share To Your Social Network

A single-vehicle accident occurred early Saturday morning on May 11, resulting in moderate injuries for a young driver and significant damage to the vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash took place 1.5 miles south of Cowgill on Route B.

Luke B. Carr, a 20-year-old from Polo, Missouri, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when his vehicle crossed the center line. The truck then veered off the west side of the highway, traveled up an embankment, and re-entered the roadway only to exit again on the east side. It continued through a fence, struck a tree, and finally came to rest in a creekbed upright, facing east. The vehicle subsequently caught fire, and Carr managed to escape through the driver-side window.

Carr, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Caldwell County EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The Chevrolet Silverado sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Tate’s Tow.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department and Polo Fire Department assisted at the scene.

