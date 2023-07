Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 10 arrests in north Missouri on Sunday, July 23, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a series of arrests on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in various counties across north Missouri, resulting in individuals facing charges related to driving while intoxicated and other offenses.

Below is a list of the arrests reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol:

Adair County (Troop: B)

Jacob D. Hochstetler (Age: 22, Gender: Male, City/State: Macon, MO) Charges: DWI (Driving While Intoxicated), Failure to Drive on the Right Half of the Roadway

Where Held: Adair County Sheriff’s Department

Release Info: Released after processing Lindsey J. Bixenman (Age: 42, Gender: Female, City/State: Marceline, MO) Charge: DWI (Driving While Intoxicated)

Where Held: Adair County Jail

Release Info: Released after processing Cynthia A. Collop (Age: 68, Gender: Female, City/State: Columbia, MO) Charges: DWI (Driving While Intoxicated), Failure to Drive on the Right Half of the Roadway

Where Held: Kirksville Police Department

Release Info: Released after processing

Clinton County (Troop: H)

Nathan E. Close (Age: 20, Gender: Male, City/State: Plattsburg, MO) Charges: Misdemeanor DWI – Alcohol, Misdemeanor Clinton County Warrant – Failure to Appear for Non-Moving Traffic Violation

Where Held: Clinton County Jail

Release Info: 12-hour hold

Harrison County (Troop: H)

Conan M. Salmons (Age: 35, Gender: Male, City/State: Bethany, MO) Charges: Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, No Insurance

Where Held: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center

Release Info: 24-hour hold

Johnson County (Troop: A)

Curtis L. Hoston (Age: 30, Gender: Male, City/State: Monroe, LA) Charges: Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Suspended, Speeding, 4 Misdemeanor Warrants

Where Held: Johnson County

Release Info: Bondable

Platte County (Troop: A)

Robert D. Brown (Age: 47, Gender: Male, City/State: Kansas City, MO) Charge: Felony Domestic Assault 3rd Degree

Where Held: Platte County

Release Info: 24-hour hold Anthony V. Cascone (Age: 24, Gender: Male, City/State: Kansas City, MO) Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Where Held: Riverside

Release Info: Released after processing Maela J. Slate (Age: 42, Gender: Female, City/State: Kansas City, MO) Charges: Driving While Intoxicated, Failing to Register Vehicle

Where Held: Riverside

Release Info: Released after processing Tyrone L. Tucker (Age: 34, Gender: Male, City/State: Kansas City, MO) Charges: Driving While Intoxicated, Speed, Lane Violation

Where Held: Riverside

Release Info: Released after processing

