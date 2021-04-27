Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation at the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is rolling out the final phase of its online system for electronic physician certification of medical marijuana patients. The final step in implementing the system will be to remove the option for manual (paper) certification. Monday, the Department removed the fillable physician certification form from its website, and beginning May 26, 2021, only electronic physician certifications will be accepted for medical marijuana patient applications.

Pursuant to Missouri law, a physician certification form for a medical marijuana patient applicant must be completed and signed by a Missouri licensed physician who is active and in good standing to practice medicine or osteopathy.

The Medical Marijuana Program began contacting physicians in January to explain the upcoming changes and to offer training on the new capabilities of the online system. Physicians have been participating in training, establishing their accounts for electronic certification, and have begun submitting certifications in the online system. This development offers a secure account for physicians, whose identities will be verified by the Department at the time of account creation. The physician’s good standing will also continue to be verified at the time of application review.

When development of this new system began, Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation said, “This new process will provide an opportunity for more direct communication between certifying physicians and the Department, which will strengthen this partnership in the shared goal of creating a safe and secure program for Missouri medical marijuana patients and their caregivers. We have received significant positive feedback from physicians and patients about this improvement in application processes and appreciate their input and cooperation during this transition.”

Patients and physicians are encouraged to contact the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation with questions or as assistance is needed. Additional information will be posted at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.

