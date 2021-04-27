Sullivan County Routes NN and RA to close for culvert replacements

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close two Sullivan County routes this week for culvert replacements.

The first closure will be Thursday, April 29. Route NN will be closed between Fountain Drive and Falling Road from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second closure will be Friday, April 30. Route RA will be closed between Finch Drive and Route Y from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the closures, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

26 total views, 26 views today

Related