Des Moines woman injured after being ejected in crash on I-35 near Winston

A Des Moines, Iowa resident was hurt late Saturday night in Daviess County when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 north of the Winston exit.

A passenger, 34-year old Courtney Blaine, of Des Moines, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. The driver of the SUV, 48-year old Vernon Walker of Des Moines, refused medical treatment at the scene.

The accident happened two miles north of the Winston exit on Interstate 35 as the northbound vehicle went off the left side of the road, the driver overcorrected, and the SUV overturned, ejecting the passenger. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the median.

The driver was wearing a seat belt but the passenger was not. The vehicle was demolished.

