Chillicothe police respond to attempted kidnapping call

Local News September 13, 2020 KTTN News
Kidnap Abduction Attempt

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street the evening of Friday, September 11th in reference to a report of alleged attempted kidnapping.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports officers found a female subject confused her daughter with a young female in a store. Further investigation showed the female subject was in possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested, transported to the police department, processed, issued a citation, and released with a court date.

The name of the female subject was not released.

Post Views: 304
Share11
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
11 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News