Two injured in crash on Brunswick Street in Chillicothe

Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports two drivers sustained injuries in a two-vehicle head-on traffic crash in the 500 block of Brunswick Street the night of Friday, September 11th. Emergency medical services transported one of the drivers for treatment.

The northbound vehicle allegedly crossed into the path of the southbound vehicle before the crash.

The driver of the northbound vehicle received a citation for failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

The Chillicothe Police Department did not release the names of the drivers involved in the accident.

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares