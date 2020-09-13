Harrison County 175th Birthday Celebration and Fall Festival set for September 26, 2020

Multiple activities will be held at the Harrison County 175th Birthday Celebration and Fall Festival. The event will be in Bethany on September 26th.

There will be a presentation of flags, the National Anthem, an invocation, a proclamation, and keynote speeches during the Opening Ceremony at Allen Park that morning at 10 o’clock.

A birthday-themed parade is scheduled to go from the South Harrison High School to the Bethany Square starting at 11 o’clock. The North Harrison and South Harrison bands are to be featured.

Other activities planned include band and drumline performances on the courthouse square, Storytime on the Square with Greg Hagan and Bruce Williams, a church chili cook-off, a pie contest, a pet parade, a big pumpkin contest, a corn hole contest, and local band Shots Fired performing live on the square.

The Harrison County 175th Birthday Celebration and Fall Festival September 26th will also include food on-site, crafts, jewelry, and collectibles.

