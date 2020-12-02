COVID-19 Update: 13 new cases in Grundy County, 12 in Linn County, 9 in Livingston County, 6 in Putnam County and 3 in Mercer County3

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Thirteen COVID-19 cases were added to the total for Grundy County on December 2nd. The health department reports the total is 684. Five hundred one of those cases have been confirmed, and 101 are active. Twenty-one COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

COVID-19 cases increased by 12 in Linn County on December 2nd, which the health department reports brings the total to 700. Active cases decreased by six to 73. Sixty-six of the active cases are in the community. Eighteen deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported for Linn County.

The Livingston County Health Center announces nine new cases since December 1st, bringing the total to 825. Of the 61 active cases, 41 are in the community, 14 in facilities, and six in schools. There are 13 current COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 22 deaths for Livingston County.

The Putnam County Health Department reports it was notified of six additional COVID-19 cases. Twenty-nine cases are active. There are currently 17 long-term care cases and two deaths for Putnam County.

The Mercer County Health Department reports an increase in COVID-19 cases. Total confirmed cases went up by three since December 1st to 92. Current probable cases increased by four to 58, and active cases increased by five to 31. One COVID-19-related death has been reported for Mercer County.

