Community Resource Center in Chillicothe to participate in #GivingTuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Community Resource Center is responding to meet the needs of homeless and low-income individuals and families in Livingston County and the surrounding area.

#GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. #GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 1, 2020, and throughout the year.

“We joined GivingTuesday to bring awareness to what we do, including some of our success stories, and to thank our community for all they do for us all year long,” said Sherrie Wohlgumuth, Executive Director. “We also need to close the gap between what the government was able to provide us last year as opposed to this year”

The major source of funding for the CRC is an emergency shelter grant. In previous years the organization has been awarded $50,000. Because of COVID-19, funds available for emergency shelters went down. For 2021, the shelter was awarded $40,000, one of the highest in Missouri.

“We have been blessed with a board of directors that gives not just money but also their time and their talents to help us meet our client’s needs. Our fundraising letter campaign has helped us to provide not only emergency shelter but also work shoes and OATS bus passes; prescription medications and doctor visits; personal care products and more” explained Woghlemuth.

“We are grateful for our current location, however, there is no room to expand. Our long term goal is to find a spot for a building and build one that will meet our needs. Ideally, this would include an area set aside for families with children and an area to store donations of furniture and household goods.”

#GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people they care about, or giving to causes they care about, every act of generosity counts.

“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”

Those who are interested in helping the Community Resource Center and joining it’s #GivingTuesday initiative can donate via their Facebook page.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares