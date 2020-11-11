University of Missouri Extension to host free farm tax workshops

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The University of Missouri Extension will hold free farm tax workshops online and in person. Extension specialists and tax experts will give updates on 2020 and 2021 taxes for farmers and ranchers Tuesday evening November 17th and December 1st from 6:15 to 8:30.

On-site locations for November 17th include the Forage Systems Research Center of Linneus, Adair County Extension Center of Kirksville, and Carroll County Extension Center of Carrollton. December 1st locations include the Chariton County Courthouse basement of Keytesville and a Caldwell County location to be determined.

Topics will include changes due to recent legislation, charitable contributions, depreciation, employer-provided meals, COVID-19 relief for ag businesses, the Families Coronavirus Response Act, deferral of employer payroll taxes, the Paycheck Protection Program, and the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Online participants should register at extension.missouri.edu/events. In-person participants should register by the day before the event by calling their preferred site or registration can be done online via THIS LINK.

Anyone who has trouble with online links to register for the November 17th and December 1st farm tax workshops should contact Audrain County Extension at 573-581-3231.

