Newtown-Harris Board of Education adopt virtual instruction policies

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education adopted policies Monday evening involving virtual instruction, English Language Learners, and transgender students.

The 2019-2020 audit was approved.

Superintendent Lucas McKinnis reported Newtown-Harris is setting up a virtual program for students. Arrangements are being made, so after school activities can continue. Virtual platforms will be used as necessary.

Ceiling lights were replaced in the center row of the gym with LEDs. They are less likely to be broken by Physical Education activities.

Principal Amy Carlson reported everyone passed the first quarter, and Launch seems to be going better. Launch is the district’s virtual provider for coursework.

The FFA fruit sales met the goal of raising $10,000.

