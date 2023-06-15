Baseline Salary Grant approved by Grundy County R-5 Board of Education for next school year setting base salary at $38,000

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved the purchase of a new refrigerator and the replacement of a stove on June 14. The refrigerator will be for the elementary school kitchen, and the stove will be for the high school kitchen.

The board approved participation in the Baseline Salary Grant for the next school year. It was previously reported that the grant is state-funded and sets the base teacher salary at $38,000.

A cooperative arrangement and participation with the Newtown-Harris School District for a cross-country team were approved.

The board reviewed a bid for carpeting and directed the administration to continue accepting bids. The carpeting bids will be reviewed at a special end-of-the-year board meeting in the high school business room on June 28 at 5 p.m.

The board received a report on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3 funding, reviewed district investments, and received a legislative update. No action was taken on those matters.

Policy updates underwent a first reading.

After a closed session, the board approved the hiring of Andrew Gooch as a part-time music teacher, for two periods per day.

Extra duty contracts were approved for Cheyenne Martin and Jerry Kiger as junior and senior class sponsors and for Kristi Burkeybile as the prom sponsor.

