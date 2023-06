Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The cause of a fire on Wednesday evening, June 14th at Waste Management in Bethany is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Bethany Fire Chief Jacob Denum reports the fire destroyed the facility. There were no injuries reported.

Other fire departments at the scene were New Hampton, Pattonsburg, North Harrison, and Ridgeway.

Firefighters were at the scene for approximately six hours.

