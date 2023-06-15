Drought conditions in Missouri continue to expand

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Drought conditions in Missouri in the last week, have continued to worsen. That is according to this week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map. This week’s map was released Thursday morning, June 15th, and is based on conditions as of the morning of June 13th.

Severe drought has expanded in the Green Hills and now covers most of Putnam County, the majority of Sullivan County, and the northeast part of Linn County. Most of the rest of the Green Hills still has moderate drought. The northwest part of Harrison County is abnormally dry.

Extreme drought has expanded in Northeast Missouri. Extreme, severe, and moderate drought have lessened some in Central Missouri, and it is now abnormally dry in some of the eastern parts of the state. There is now some moderate drought in southern Missouri, and abnormally dry conditions have expanded there, too.

Abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought cover 90.61% of Missouri. That is an increase of 3.85% from last week.

As of the morning of June 15th, Trenton was 4.76 inches below average for rainfall year to date. There was .63 of an inch of rain measured in Trenton in the last week.

Related