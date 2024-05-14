Health department announces scholarship winners from Daviess County

Share To Your Social Network

The Daviess County Health Department has announced the winners of its scholarship.

The recipients are Annabelle Ball and Hallie Vanderslice of Gallatin High School, Gage Iddings of Pattonsburg High School, Paige Lang and Marissa Uthe of Winston High School, Brian Lewis of Missouri Western State University, and Jacob Lewis of Kansas City University. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to Daviess County resident students who meet specific criteria and are pursuing a degree in a health-related field.

The health department states its mission is to provide financial assistance to qualified students to lessen the financial strain and show gratitude for choosing to contribute to the healthcare field.

