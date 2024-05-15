Gallatin Board of Aldermen approves bid for BTC Center engineering services

Share To Your Social Network

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on May 14 accepted a bid on behalf of the Friends of Gallatin Downtown for engineering and architectural services for the BTC Center. The bid was from Crockett Engineering Consultants of Columbia and was the only bid received.

The board approved the closure of Grand Street between Market Street and Highway 13 for First Fridays in June, July, and August. This decision followed a presentation by Kelly Lawson and Kate Chrisman with the Friends of Gallatin Downtown, who spoke about the street closure for the event. Lawson mentioned the group hopes to make First Fridays a community-wide event, featuring a band, food vendors, and movies.

The board approved a proclamation for the Law Enforcement Torch Run Day for Special Olympics Missouri. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reported that the run would start at the Daviess County Courthouse flagpole on May 22 at 11:30 a.m.

Jeff Pabst with the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System spoke with the board by phone. Board members asked questions about budgeting for a change from one tier to another for LAGERS. Pabst suggested contacting LAGERS in mid-July to get a quote for budgeting purposes.

Dorrel discussed the possibility of getting a donation sign made for the cemetery. A picture of the Hillcrest Cemetery donation sign was presented. She noted that Eric Kleopping had made a donation box for the cemetery, but there was no sign to alert people about the box. The board requested that Dorrel check prices at Landmark for a laser-cut sign.

The board approved changing the date of the next meeting in observance of Memorial Day. The next meeting will be May 28.

City Administrator Lance Rains reported that Code Enforcement Officer Carly Taul had resigned, and her last day would be May 15. The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission is in the process of advertising for a replacement.

It was reported that water department staff members have been working on the pool. They have also worked with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources on a violation in which the DNR lost a water sample in March. Employees have collaborated with the street and electric crews on several projects.

A sewer problem developed on a private line between Maple and Clay Streets. Wastewater department crews worked on the drainage on Maple Street, and the water stopped coming out of the ground in the alley.

MFA electric repairs were completed. There were two power outages in the last three weeks, both involving blown fuses. Johnathan Hobbs and Ira Sloan passed their monthly lineman tests.

The Transportation Alternatives Program Grant was sent to the Missouri Department of Transportation for sidewalks. Rains completed training for the grant administration. Street department staff members have continued to mow, work on the pool and street damage, and remove a tree at Lyle Cemetery.

