Missouri Department of Conservation hosts free firearms clinic for women in St. Joseph

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free firearms clinic for women on Sunday, June 9 in St. Joseph.

The classroom education portion will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the MDC Regional Office in St. Joseph. The class will break for lunch and then meet again at 1 p.m. at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area shooting ranges south of St. Joseph.

This program is for women who would like to learn about firearms and how to use them for hunting and target shooting. The clinic will teach participants basic firearms handling and safety skills. A variety of firearms will be discussed and available for use at the shooting ranges, including rifles, pistols, and shotguns. All firearms and ammunition will be provided by MDC, but participants are also encouraged to bring their own.

The class is open to women ages 16 and older. Advanced registration is required by calling the St. Joseph Office at 816-271-3100.

