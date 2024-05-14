Milan man faces new felony charges in Sullivan County

Share To Your Social Network

A Milan man, previously charged with three felony counts of first-degree child molestation, faces more felony charges in Sullivan County.

Francisco Chavez-Elias, 67, has been charged with three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, one count of first-degree child molestation, three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of second-degree attempted statutory rape.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash only on the new charges. Arraignment is scheduled for May 16.

A probable cause statement says the victim was less than 17 years old. Court information indicates the alleged incidents occurred from 2006 to 2015.

In the previous case, Chavez-Elias is also next scheduled for court on May 16.

