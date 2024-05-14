Share To Your Social Network

Bonnie Gayle Walker, 75, of Pattonsburg, MO, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2024, at her home.

She was born on March 10, 1949, in Pattonsburg, Missouri, the daughter of Dale “Jack” and Julia (Daniel) Cornett.

On March 11, 1995, she married Charles “Richard” Walker. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2021.

Bonnie was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ronnie and Danny Cornett; and brother-in-law, Roger Peters.

Survivors include her children, Tommye (Mike) Quilty of Mound City, MO; Joey Thompson of St. Joseph, MO; Samuel Everly of Pattonsburg, MO; Larry (Tomi Jo) Walker of Chillicothe, MO; and Ryan “Eli” Walker of Kingman, AZ. Her grandchildren are Paige and Taylor Quilty, Colton and Remie Thompson, Carson and Cameron Everly, and Alexia and Charlie Walker. She is also survived by her brother, Larry (Cheryl) Cornett; sister, Judy Peters; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Burial will follow in the Civil Bend Christian Cemetery, Pattonsburg, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Civil Bend Christian Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

Related