Audio: Missouri Legislature approves Bill expanding nurse practitioners’ scope of practice

A roadblock for Missouri nurse practitioners could come down soon. The state legislature passed a bill this year that would allow nurse practitioners to cover an even wider area than previously allowed.

State Senator Rusty Black of Chillicothe tells Missourinet that his bill started out as a fix for nurse practitioners to practice in the women’s correctional facility in Chillicothe because it was sometimes 75 miles away from where the collaborating doctor was practicing.

Through the government process at the Missouri Capitol, other provisions related to professional censurer were added to Black’s bill. The bill deals with the professional licensure of nearly 20 different occupations.

Black is confident he hammered out the details ahead of time.

One provision relates to the Health Professional Loan Repayment Program, which through the Department of Health and Senior Services, provides forgivable loans to repay existing student loans for professional students in the health profession, if they serve at least two years in an area of defined need.

Black hopes the omnibus professional licensure bill is approved by Governor Mike Parson by the July 14th deadline.

