LaNelle Miller, 99, Stanberry, MO, passed away Friday, May 10, 2024, at her home in Stanberry, MO.

She was born June 14, 1924, in Wolf Point, Montana, the daughter of John Arthur and Angeline (Gant) Wilson.

On July 4, 1942, she married Walter Miller in Liberty, Missouri. He preceded her in death on July 31, 1999.

LaNelle worked at Seth and Goldie Redmond’s Grocery Store and then at Rainey’s Grocery Store. She also sold Avon to many in the area. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Stanberry, MO. Working crossword puzzles was a favorite pastime of hers.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Miller; daughter, Barbara Miller; three granddaughters, Melissa Piert, Katherine Miller, and Pamela Whitehill; sisters, Beverly Powers; and brother-in-law, George Powers.

Survivors include her children, James L. (Mary Francis) Miller, Cypress, TX, Mary E. Miller, Florissant, MO, and Sherry I. Craig, Bellefonte, PA; grandsons, Thomas (Shanae) Craig, Brian (Ana) Craig, and Christopher Miller; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; niece, Susan (Edd) Fisher; and nephew, Brent (Melinda) Powers.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at First Christian Church, Stanberry, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. Burial will follow at High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, Stanberry, MO. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church or Gentry County Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

