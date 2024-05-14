Share To Your Social Network

Michael Ray Tuggle, 71, of Ridgeway, MO, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at a nursing home in Stanberry, MO.

Michael Ray Tuggle was born on February 28, 1953, at Reid Hospital in Bethany, Missouri, to George and Betty (Hawkins) Tuggle.

Mike called Ridgeway, Missouri, home his entire life. He attended Ridgeway High School, graduating in 1971. That same year, he married Sheri Ramey. This union brought two daughters, Rhonda Kay and Stacie Michelle.

Mike was a proud family man who enjoyed family gatherings and Sunday dinners at his mom’s house. He loved to brag about his daughters and their accomplishments and felt blessed with the arrival of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, witnessing five generations of Tuggles.

Mike worked the family farm with his father until George’s passing in 2007. During that time, Mike became the Chief Operating Officer of the farm when his father retired and took on an advisory role for the farming operations. This arrangement led to many lively discussions between Mike and his dad. Mike was passionate about his life’s work, always looking forward to harvest and calving seasons each year.

Mike was also a talented hunter and fisherman, bagging several trophy deer over the years. Friends and family will remember some of the unique pheasant-hunting techniques used by him and his father in the CRP fields.

Mike received the Lord into his heart at a young age at Buckley Chapel Church just north of Ridgeway. When Buckley Chapel Church closed, his membership transferred to the United Methodist Church of Ridgeway.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Jeffrey Tuggle.

Survivors include his daughters, Stacie (Craig) Foster of Bethany, MO, and Rhonda (Duane) Harding of Ridgeway, MO; grandchildren, Melody (Jordan) Souders; Hayley Tuggle; Jacob Andrew; and Kelli Corrigan (Quentin Hopper); eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob (Rita) Tuggle of Bethany, MO, and Jim (Mary) Tuggle of Republic, MO; and sisters, Marilyn (Ronnie) Jones of Eagleville, MO, and Carolyn Tuggle of Cleveland, TN.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the United Methodist Church in Ridgeway, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Ridgeway, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to the Ridgeway United Methodist Church and/or Rose Hill Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

