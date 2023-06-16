Mark Your Calendars: Grow ChilliMo returns to Chillicothe for third year

Local News June 15, 2023 KTTN News
Grow ChilliMo Street Festival and Job Fair News Graphic
On Thursday, June 22, two local organizations are bringing a fun-filled event to life for the third year in Chillicothe. Grow ChilliMo aims to provide a unified opportunity for employers to connect with job seekers in a family-friendly environment.

The event will take place from 3-6 p.m. on June 22 at Silver Moon Plaza in downtown Chillicothe, MO. People of all ages are invited to attend. For families, there will be food vendors offering cotton candy, lemonade, and shaved ice. Activities such as cornhole, washers, face painting, craft kits, sidewalk chalk, and music will provide entertainment for the younger attendees. Job seekers will have the chance to meet with nearly twenty different employers from various industries including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and service-based sectors. Multiple businesses will be represented, all seeking to fill open positions.

Grow ChilliMo is hosted by Missouri Workforce Solutions and the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. Businesses currently hiring and wishing to be included can register at this link by Wednesday, June 21.

