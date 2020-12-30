Audio: Senator Hawley won’t consent to vote on defense bill, without vote on direct assistance

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

Missouri’s junior senator is calling for a vote on two-thousand dollars in direct assistance for Americans before there’s a vote on the defense bill.

GOP Senator Josh Hawley tweeted Tuesday that he will not consent to a vote on the defense bill unless the Senate votes on two-thousand dollar COVID relief for working people. Hawley criticizes the defense bill as a “bad” bill and says it should stay vetoed. Hawley and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders have called for a two-thousand dollar direct payment for adults.

Hawley and Sanders say working families are struggling, and that they should be first in line for COVID relief and not last.

