Audio: Senator Hawley won’t consent to vote on defense bill, without vote on direct assistance

State News December 30, 2020 KTTN News
Coronavirus Stimulus Payment Graphic
Missouri’s junior senator is calling for a vote on two-thousand dollars in direct assistance for Americans before there’s a vote on the defense bill.

 

 

GOP Senator Josh Hawley tweeted Tuesday that he will not consent to a vote on the defense bill unless the Senate votes on two-thousand dollar COVID relief for working people.  Hawley criticizes the defense bill as a “bad” bill and says it should stay vetoed. Hawley and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders have called for a two-thousand dollar direct payment for adults.

Hawley and Sanders say working families are struggling, and that they should be first in line for COVID relief and not last.

