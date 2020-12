Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Saint Catherine man sustained minor injuries when he lost control of the pickup truck on snow-covered Highway 36 two and a half miles east of Meadville on Tuesday morning, December 29th.

A private vehicle transported 71-year-old William Bryan to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

The truck traveled east before running off the left side of Highway 36 and overturning.

The vehicle was totaled, and Bryan was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Related