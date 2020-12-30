Albany woman injured when SUV goes out of control on icy road near King City

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An Albany woman sustained moderate injuries when she lost control of the sports utility vehicle on an icy road four miles north of King City on Tuesday afternoon, December 29th.

An ambulance transported 66-year-old Esther Criger to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph.

The SUV traveled north on Highway 169 before running off the west side of the road and striking an embankment. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels off the road.

Extensive damage was reported to the vehicle and Criger wore a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The King City Fire Department and Grand River Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

