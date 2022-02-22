A listing of area candidates who have filed for office today

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Candidates filed in area counties on February 22nd for the August 2nd Primary Election.

Candidates in Grundy County include incumbents Phillip Ray for presiding commissioner, Steve Hudson for associate circuit court judge, and Becky Stanturf for circuit clerk and recorder. Courtney Campbell filed for county clerk.

Candidates in Livingston County include incumbents Sherry Parks for county clerk, Amy Hobbs Baker for recorder of deeds, Ed Douglas for presiding commissioner, Jane Gann for circuit court clerk, Adam Warren for prosecuting attorney, and Michael R. Leamer for associate circuit judge. Others declaring candidacy in Livingston County include Timothy D. Munday for Fourth Ward Committeeman, Cynthia A. Munday for Fourth Ward Committeewoman, and Jeremy Clevenger for Blue Mound Committeeman.

Filings in Mercer County include incumbents Matthew Krohn for associate circuit court judge, Jerry Allen for presiding commissioner, Tammy Crouse for circuit clerk and recorder, and Judy Hamilton for county clerk.

March 29th is the last day to file for the August 2nd Primary.

