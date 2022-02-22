Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation seeking donations for charity auction

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation will be hosting their second annual virtual charity auction, with proceeds going to support the Oncology Nurse Navigator Program, as well as the Foundation’s general fund, which supports Wright Memorial Hospital in a variety of ways.

The event is scheduled to take place from May 4 through May 16, with the bidding taking place online. The Foundation will be accepting donations to be featured in the auction through May 4. Items donated should have a minimum value of at least $25.

“In 2020, we held this event to help offset the cancelation of regular fundraisers, the annual golf tournament and Wright Run, due to the pandemic. The auction was a tremendous success, and so we’ve decided to make the virtual auction an annual event,” said David Bain, Foundation Development Officer, Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation. “Because of excellent support from our hospital departments, as well as so many individuals and businesses throughout the community, we were able to profit $10,000 which helped to fund the hospital’s Oncology Nurse Navigator Program and other Foundation endeavors.”

The auction will be hosted in partnership with local award-winning auctioneer Michael Witten, and MW Auctions. Interested individuals will be able to register, and then bid on MW Auctions’ website.

The mission of the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation is to promote, advance, encourage, assist, and support the growth, development, and operation of Wright Memorial Hospital.

For more information about WMH Foundation’s initiatives, to donate to the auction, or to discuss other opportunities to support the Foundation, contact David Bain, at 660-358-5706, or [email protected].

