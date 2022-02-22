A listing of candidates who have filed for office in Jefferson City

State News February 22, 2022 KTTN News
Vote Election Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Candidates filed at the Secretary of State’s Office in Jefferson City on February 22nd for state and U. S. offices.

Filing for the Missouri House of Representatives for District 2 were Randy Railsback of Hamilton and Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton. For District 3, Danny Busick of Newtown and Gary M. Ewing of Powersville filed. Peggy McGaugh of Carrollton filed for District 7.

For the Missouri Senate, J. Eggleston of Maysville filed for District 12.

Each of the candidates mentioned who filed in Jefferson City filed as a Republican.

Post Views: 2
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.