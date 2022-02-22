Grundy County Commission hire full-time Emergency Medical Services Director

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission has hired a full-time Emergency Medical Services Director.

Sarah Porter is originally from the Fort Leonard Wood area and will begin her new position on March 14th.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports Porter has been working as a paramedic. She started in the fire service and worked her way through emergency medical technician school and paramedic school. Porter has served as a paramedic captain and manager. She has worked with operations management and done administrative and personnel work. She has also been a lead EMS instructor and has a Bachelor of Science from Bellevue University.

Porter’s annual salary as a full-time Grundy County EMS director will be $75,000 per year and will be prorated this year.

