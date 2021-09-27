Experimental Aircraft Association to host fly-in breakfast at airport in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

This Saturday, October 2, 2021, brings the annual fly-in/drive-in breakfast to the Chillicothe airport.

The pancake breakfast is served from 7 to 10:30 am and is a fundraiser for Chillicothe Chapter 944 of the Experimental Aircraft Association. The breakfast costs $6.00 for adults, $3.00 for children ages 6 to 12, and is free for those age five and younger.

Young Eagle flights are scheduled, weather permitting, from 8 am until 2 pm this Saturday. This event is for youth ages eight to 17 and will be free of charge. A parent or legal guardian must be present. Organizers also report lunch will be served at mid-day Saturday.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is described as a growing and diverse organization of members with a wide range of aviation interests and backgrounds. It’s a non-profit as money is raised to send interested students to the air academy at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, or to scholarships for those wanting to learn to fly a plane.

