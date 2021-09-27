Trenton Water Plant to add chemicals to water which helps to cleanse water pipe walls and reduce biofilm

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Beginning Friday, October 1, 2021, the Trenton Municipal Utilities Water Treatment Plant will begin utilizing free chlorine, or a free chlorine conversion, in its water system. This entails feeding free chlorine, instead of chloramines (chlorine combined with ammonia), as the disinfectant leaving the Water Treatment Plant.

This free chlorine conversion, according to city officials, will help cleanse the pipe walls and reduce the occurrence of nitrification and biofilm.

This will affect customers of Trenton Municipal Utilities, Grundy County Public Water Supply District, the City of Galt, and the City of Spickard. Western Sullivan County will be affected if they are using water from T-M-U. This will occur for 3 to 6 weeks.

City officials say there are no associated health risks to the process. During these efforts by TMU to improve water quality, there will be times of lower water pressure, possible odor, taste, discoloration, and small particles in the water. It’s noted water is safe to drink and use.

Water Plant Supervisor Steve Reid reports flushing of the lines begins next

Monday, October 4 in Trenton.

Related