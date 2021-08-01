14-year-old boy dies in crash at St. Joseph intersection

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A 14-year old Savannah boy was fatally injured when the motocross bike he was operating collided with a car at a St. Joseph intersection.

The boy was pronounced dead at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph about two and one-half hours after the Saturday night crash. The driver of the car, 34-year old Anna Allison of St. Joseph was not reported hurt.

The crash happened on North Belt Highway at Northridge Drive in st. Joseph as the car was southbound on North Belt Highway, then slowed to turn east onto Northridge Drive. The small motorcycle was traveling north and hit the front passenger side of the car ejecting the boy from the bike.

The small motorcycle was demolished and damage to the car was listed as moderate.

The boy driving the motorcycle was wearing safety equipment and the driver of the car was wearing a seat belt.

