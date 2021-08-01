Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two on Saturday evening

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a Mercer resident was arrested Saturday evening in Mercer County.

Thirty-nine-year-old Michael Penrod was accused of felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and no valid driver’s license. Penrod was being held by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

A Richmond resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County.

Fifty-five-year-old Buddy Wood was accused of felony counts of possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance in a correctional facility, driving while revoked, and tampering with evidence. Wood was also accused of speeding, failing to maintain the right half of a roadway, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no proof of insurance, and failure to affix plates properly.

Wood was taken to the Ray County Jail.

Related