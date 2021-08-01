Sullivan County Health Department reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department on Saturday evening reported seven additional cases of COVID-19. There were 56 active cases in Sullivan County as of Saturday evening.

Since the pandemic began, Sullivan County has had 994 known cases of COVID-19 with 17 deaths.

The health department hosts a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday afternoon, August 5, from 3 until 6 o’clock at the Milan Community Center. Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available, walk-ins are welcome, and no appointments are needed.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to those age 12 and older, with those under age 18 needing to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available to individuals ages 18 and older.

The health department says people sick, in isolation, quarantined, or awaiting results from a COVID-19 test are asked to stay home.

The Sullivan County Health Department office in Milan can be contacted for more information. The office will close Thursday at noon to prepare for the vaccination clinic at the Milan Community Center.

Related