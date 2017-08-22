Rodeo to be held in Milan this weekend

The Missouri High School and Junior High School Rodeo Associations will hold a rodeo in Milan this weekend.

The rodeo will be at the Sullivan County Expo Center and Fair Grounds Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock and Sunday morning at 10 o’clock with the Milan Old Timers hosting the event.

Terri Lynn Richardson with the Milan Old Timers says that the High School Rodeo used to be in the area in the 1980s. She says that it was exciting to receive a bid on it for this year.

Missouri High School Rodeo Vice President Greg Snyder explains most of those competing will go on to compete at the state finals and nationals. He says Missouri High School Rodeo offers the calf roping, breakaway, shoot dogging, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and goat tying for individuals in sixth through 12th grade.

The rodeo costs $10 per person with children age 5 and under free and Richardson notes concessions will be available.

She says there will also be a free dance for individuals in seventh through 12th grades Saturday night. Deejay Shelby Riker will provide music, and there will be concessions available. Richardson adds that there will be a mechanical bull during the dance.

Cowboy Church with Mike Richardson will be held Sunday morning at 8 o’clock.

Like this: Like Loading...