Services: Edward Evans

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A funeral service for rural Princeton resident Edward Evans will be on April 15th at 10:30 in the morning at the Modena Christian Church. Burial will follow in the Salem Cemetery at Mill Grove.

Visitation is on April 14th from 6 to 7 o’clock in the evening at the Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Edward Evans died on April 11th on his farm near his house. He was 82. He was president of the Mercer County Farm Bureau for several years.

Survivors in the area include his sons Robert Wayne Evans of Milan, Jim Evans of Princeton, and Dennis Evans of Princeton.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Modena Christian Church.