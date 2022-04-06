Election results in the Municipal Election for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Three individuals were elected to the Trenton R-9 Board of Education, three for the Grundy County Health Department board, and three members of the Trenton City Council won re-election with a former councilman returning to a council seat.

Each of the winners led from start to finish, meaning from the absentee ballots through the final precinct returns to come into the Grundy County Clerk’s office. There was a voter turnout of 18.4% in the election.

Emerging from a field of four candidates for three-year terms on the Trenton R-9 Board of Education, the winners are Jeffrey Spencer with 581 and Dorothy Taul, an incumbent, with 489 votes. Others were Joshua Shuler with 264 and Toby Havens with 219. Jason Hostetler received 734 votes to win a one-year, unexpired term on the board.

There were four candidates for the Grundy County Health Department board.

Winners of four-year terms are Jewell Harris with 709 votes and Stacey McCullough with 577. Others were Cari Blackburn at 348 and Amy May with 291. For the two-year unexpired term on the board, Korynn Skipper defeated Kenneth Weaver 582 to 443.

After being out of office for one year, Glen Briggs returns as 1st Ward councilman. He defeated incumbent Kevin Klinginsmith 90 to 41. Duane Urich was re-elected in the 4th Ward as he collected 128 votes compared to 100 for Bob McIntyre. Re-elected without opposition were Marvin Humphreys in the 2nd Ward and Dave Mlika in the 3rd Ward.

There was a 23-1/2% voter turnout in Mercer County.

Chosen for the Mercer County Health Department board were Amy McDaniel and Jennifer Meinke. Winning seats on the Princeton R-5 school board were Ron Parsons and Nathan Evans. Taking positions on the North Mercer R-3 school board are Teri Noe and Kailer Stevenson. Chosen alderman for the town of Mercer were Billy Fisher and Gage Porter.

Mercer voters approved by a 44 to 2 margin, the question of purchasing water from the rural water district. The waterworks revenue bonds were supported by 78% of the Mercer County Water Supply District voters.

The Newtown-Harris School District involves three counties. Selected to the school board for full terms were Matthew Allen Miller and Don Macgregor. Justin Oaks takes the unexpired term.

Chosen for the school board in Green City were Ryan Barnes and Janelle Hepler.

Aldermen seats in Milan were won by Randy McCollum, Rebecca Bennett, and Ed Reger. Andy Herington was re-elected Mayor.

Chillicothe R-2 School District patrons easily approved two ballot questions. The board will be allowed to borrow $9,000,000 for an elementary school addition. The question

received 75% approval. The 12 cent capital projects levy received 73% support.

Chosen for the Livingston County Ambulance District board were Nona Wilkison and Ron Beetsma. It was a 20% voter turnout in Livingston County.

Chosen Mayor of Chula was John Graves. Selected to the school board in Chula were Steven Case, John Graves, and Madison Imgarten.

Three proposals in Browning received voter approval. The Meadville school proposition passed with 93% support. Brookfield R-3 patrons gave 58-1/2% support to a school proposition.

Elected to the Brookfield Board of Education were Ryan Burns and Jim McIntyre. With over 65% approval, voters within Brookfield renewed a pair of sales taxes. Elected to the Brookfield city council were Lonnie Trentham and Jack Forbes

The public safety tax issue at Marceline had the slimmest of margins with 70 in favor and 69 opposed.

Voters across Linn County adopted a law enforcement sales tax with nearly 62% approval. Winning seats on the Linn County Health Department board are Ryan Montgomery, Becky Fitzgerald, and William Copple.

Patrons of the Hamilton school district gave 76% support to the proposition that leads to a new high school and eight-lane track.

Pattonsburg School District voters selected Brooke Johnson and Amanda Hulett for the Board of Education.

Chosen for the South Harrison school board in Bethany were Caleb Guernsey and Scott David Neth.

Winning seats on the school board at North Harrison in Eagleville were Billy Briggs and Chyanne Grabil Pulliam.

Ridgeway patrons elected Scott Billups and Jim Wilson to their board. Getting seats on the Cainsville school board are Cody Thompson and Adam Ratliff.

Putnam County’s E 911 proposition passed with 64% approval.

The local use tax question in Unionville lost 135 to 142. City officials elected were Charley Bill Pittman as Mayor and Aldermen Eric Lutz and Jason Hill.

