Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two area teenagers and man from Liberty

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two Milan residents in Sullivan County on Friday night, April 8.

Nineteen-year-old John Delacruz and 19-year-old Jose Lopez-Ramirez were both accused of possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, possession of liquor by a minor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor visibly intoxicated. Delacruz was also accused of driving while intoxicated with alcohol.

Lopez-Ramirez and Delacruz were taken to the Sullivan County Jail before being released.

The patrol reports a Liberty resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County on felony warrants.

Thirty-year-old Derrick Holbrook had active warrants from Wyandotte County, Kansas, and Moniteau County, California. Holbrook was also accused of not wearing a seat belt.

He was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in Bethany.

