Wildlife biologist to host free workshop at Barton Farm Campus

A Farm Bill Wildlife biologist will host a free workshop about how landowners, gardeners, and local communities can improve their property by establishing native pollinator plots.

Josh Marshall will present information during the Pollinators and Wildlife Presentation and Field Tour at the Barton Farm Campus in Trenton on the evening of June 21st at 6:30. Marshall says pollinator plots aid in the declining monarch and pollinator populations and provide a variety of benefits, including aesthetics, wildlife habitat, and improved soil and water.

The workshop June 21st will include a meal and interested parties are asked to RSVP by June 17, 2019. To RSVP or make accommodations contact Josh Marshall at 660-425-2770