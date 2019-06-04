Crowder State Park to offer a multitude of events this Summer

Crowder State Park west of Trenton has multiple activities planned the next few months.

One of those activities is Summer Fun Day at the lake parking lot on Saturday afternoon from 1 to 4 o’clock. Park Resource Manager Anna Persell says there will be kayak tours of the lake and free fishing. This weekend is the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Free Fishing Weekend, so anyone can fish without a license. Crowder State Park will provide fishing poles and bait on Saturday. Prizes will be given to the child catching the largest fish as well as to the child with the first catch of the day.

Explorer Hour programs will be held at the park’s campground amphitheater Saturday mornings at 10 o’clock through August. Participants will have an opportunity to explore a short section of one of the park’s trails.

Nature Touch Tables will be held at Crowder State Park’s shower house Saturday afternoons at 3 o’clock. The programs allow participants to look at nature items on the table with items varying every week.

Persell says there will also be programs at the amphitheater Saturday nights at 8:30 with a different subject each week. This Saturday’s program will be about Poisonous Plants and Venomous Animals.

Persell notes park staff also gives programs throughout the year to youth groups and other organizations that ask for them. The public is invited to any of the free events and participants are encouraged to wear insect repellent. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Park visitors can also picnic, hike, rent kayaks, and canoes, and play tennis.

Persell reports the park’s group camp facilities will be in use “pretty much non-stop” until the end of July, however, there are availabilities in August through October. Reservations for the group camp, special use area, or shelter houses as well as requests for naturalist programs can be made by calling the Crowder State Park office at 660-359-6473.

Camping reservations can be made by calling 1-877-422-6766.