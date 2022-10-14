Wallace State Park to hold annual “Fall Fun Event”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Wallace State Park near Cameron will hold its Annual Fall Fun Event later this month. Activities will be at the campground amphitheater on October 29th.

Find the Pumpkin will start at 10 o’clock that morning. Hikers who find hidden pumpkins on the trails will win a prize.

Operation Wildlife will present a live owl program at 1 o’clock in the afternoon called “The Night Shift.”

A Halloween Campsite Decorating and Pumpkin Carving and Decorating Contest will start at 7 o’clock at night. Participants are asked to keep decorations family-friendly and safe for people and wildlife. Visitors are encouraged to walk through the campground from 7 to 9 o’clock.

Visit the “I Camp Missouri” website to reserve a campsite at Wallace State Park for the Fall Fun Event on October 29th.